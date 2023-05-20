Karlsson collected two goals in a 4-3 overtime win over Dallas in Game 1 on Friday.

Karlsson is up to seven goals and 10 points in 12 playoff outings this year. He's been particularly effective lately, providing three goals and an assist during his current three-game point streak. Dallas took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission, but Karlsson tied the contest midway through the second period and then scored again early in the third frame to put Vegas up 2-1.