Karlsson produced two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Ducks.

Karlsson had four goals and three assists in his last 12 games, none of which were multi-point outings. He changed that Sunday by helping out on goals by Shea Theodore and Michael Amadio in the third period. Karlsson's 26 assists are his most in three seasons, and he's up to 37 points, 107 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 54 contests.