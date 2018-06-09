Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Curiously fades out in Stanley Cup Finals
Karlsson ended the season with a three-game pointless skid, and he only averaged one shot per game over that span.
"Wild Bill" didn't look close to 100-percent healthy while facing the Stanley Cup-winning Capitals in the final three games, but then again, we aren't aware of any reports detailing a specific injury to one of Vegas' biggest stars. Pried away from the Blue Jackets in the expansion draft, Karlsson catapulted his regular-season scoring output from 25 points in 2016-17 to an absurd 78-point value this year, and even though he sputtered against the Caps with the Stanley Cup on the line, the Swede still finished with seven goals and eight helpers over 20 playoff contests. It will take a herculean effort and a whole lot of puck luck for Karlsson to replicate his pre-playoff 23.4 shooting percentage next campaign, but the pending restricted free agent figures to be a perennial top-six, power-play contributor in the likely event that he stays in Vegas.
