Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Curiously not taking faceoffs
Karlsson is not able to take faceoffs due to an undisclosed "issue," Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
One can only speculate that Karlsson is dealing with some type of injury. The Swede has collected four assists through the first three games, but he hasn't gotten any shots to fall, and the Golden Knights are letting winger Jonathan Marchessault take draws in Karlsson's stead. We wouldn't be overly concerned about this situation, especially since the top-line center turned in 20:46 of ice time against the Bruins on Tuesday, but it still bears monitoring if you're counting on Wild Bill in fantasy.
More News
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Four helpers through three games•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Provides rare PIM boost•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Pair of apples Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Returns to action•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Not suiting up against Avalanche•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Officially signs extension•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.