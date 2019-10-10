Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Curiously not taking faceoffs

Karlsson is not able to take faceoffs due to an undisclosed "issue," Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

One can only speculate that Karlsson is dealing with some type of injury. The Swede has collected four assists through the first three games, but he hasn't gotten any shots to fall, and the Golden Knights are letting winger Jonathan Marchessault take draws in Karlsson's stead. We wouldn't be overly concerned about this situation, especially since the top-line center turned in 20:46 of ice time against the Bruins on Tuesday, but it still bears monitoring if you're counting on Wild Bill in fantasy.