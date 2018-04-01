Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Dazzles in division-clinching win
Karlsson scored an incredible between-the-legs shorthanded goal and added an assist in Saturday's win over Sharks.
It was a dazzling move from Karlsson, who helped the Golden Knights clinch the Pacific Division. The 25-year-old is up to 42 points and 75 points in 79 games, making him one of the biggest fantasy surprises of the season. The top-line forward is sporting a phenomenal plus-46 rating and has compiled three goals and nine points during a current four-game point streak. Karlsson is fantasy gold and an automatic roll whenever Vegas is in action.
More News
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Posts three points in win•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Scores 40th goal in win•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Natural hat trick in Sunday's win•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Keeps hot streak alive•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Continues magical season•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Records three-point night•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...