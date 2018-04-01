Karlsson scored an incredible between-the-legs shorthanded goal and added an assist in Saturday's win over Sharks.

It was a dazzling move from Karlsson, who helped the Golden Knights clinch the Pacific Division. The 25-year-old is up to 42 points and 75 points in 79 games, making him one of the biggest fantasy surprises of the season. The top-line forward is sporting a phenomenal plus-46 rating and has compiled three goals and nine points during a current four-game point streak. Karlsson is fantasy gold and an automatic roll whenever Vegas is in action.