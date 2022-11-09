Karlsson provided a pair of assists, two shots on goal, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Karlsson set up Reilly Smith's game-tying shorthanded goal in the third period. In overtime, Karlsson had the secondary helper on another Smith goal that secured the win. Over the last four contests, Karlsson has distributed five assists. The center is up to four goals, 11 points, 26 shots on net, 11 hits, nine blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 14 contests. He's earned two power-play points and two shorthanded points this year, showcasing his ability to have success in all situations.