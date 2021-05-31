Karlsson scored a goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Sunday's 7-1 loss to the Avalanche in Game 1.

Karlsson broke up Philipp Grubauer's shutout bid at 14:59 of the second period by deflecting in an offering from Max Pacioretty. The 28-year-old Karlsson has racked up five points through eight playoff appearances this year. He's added 14 hits, 13 shots on net and a plus-2 rating as the Golden Knights' second-line center.