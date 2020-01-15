Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Delivers assist versus Buffalo

Karlsson posted an assist and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres.

Karlsson snapped a seven-game pointless streak with a helper on Reilly Smith's power-play equalizer in the third period. It has been a mediocre campaign for the Swedish center, as he's accrued 10 goals and 24 points through 49 games, but he's been quite effective on special teams with five shorthanded points and six on the power play.