Karlsson provided an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 1.

Karlsson provided the secondary helper on Nick Holden's third-period tally. The 28-year-old Karlsson has picked up two goals and five assists during his five-game point streak. The Swede is up to 12 points, 24 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-9 rating through 14 playoff contests.