Karlsson logged a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 5-4 shootout win over the Blues.

Karlsson has a goal and six assists over his last six games, including a power-play helper in each of the last two contests. He had the secondary helper on Chandler Stephenson's game-tying goal with 1:36 left in regulation Friday. For the year, Karlsson has done well with 25 points (six on the power play, three shorthanded), 70 shots on net, 25 hits, 24 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 36 appearances.