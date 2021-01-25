Karlsson scored with 43 seconds remaining in Sunday's game against Arizona to lift Vegas to a 1-0 win.

Karlsson now has 18 game-winning goals in the NHL. The goal wasn't without controversy -- the Coyotes thought icing was going to be called so their defender when the wrong way behind the net. Jonathan Marchessault popped the puck out to Karlsson near the right post and he buried it.