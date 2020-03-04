Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Deposits 100th career goal
Karlsson scored a goal and dished an assist in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Devils.
Karlsson set up Max Pacioretty for a tally early in the second period, and then netted one of his own 37 seconds into the third. The Swedish center's two-point game puts him at 44 through 60 contests this year. Karlsson's tally was the 100th of his career, scored in his 407th appearance -- 82 of his markers have come in three years with Vegas.
