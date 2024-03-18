Karlsson scored an empty-net goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Devils.

Karlsson continues to score at a strong pace -- he has eight goals and four assists over his last 13 contests. In that span, he's added 43 shots on net, 13 hits and 13 blocked shots to offer well-rounded production, though only one of his points has come on the power play during the strong stretch. The veteran center has 24 goals, 46 points, 145 shots, 40 blocks and a plus-9 rating over 55 appearances in a middle-six role.