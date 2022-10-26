Karlsson scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Karlsson put the Golden Knights ahead for good at 13:13 of the third period. The 29-year-old has racked up three goals and two assists through eight contests. He's added a plus-4 rating, 12 shots on net, seven blocked shots and two PIM. He started the year on the third line, but head coach Bruce Cassidy moved Chandler Stephenson to the wing and reunited Vegas' "Misfits" line with Karlsson returning to his usual second-line spot.