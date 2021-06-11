Karlsson scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Avalanche in Game 6.

Karlsson gave the Golden Knights their first lead at 15:06 of the first period, and they didn't trail again in the series-clinching win. The Swede has collected four goals, seven assists, 23 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 13 playoff contests. He'll look to keep up the strong production versus the Canadiens in the Stanley Cup Semifinals.