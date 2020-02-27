Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Dishes helper Wednesday
Karlsson notched an assist in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Oilers.
Karlsson set up Max Pacioretty for a first-period tally. In eight games since Karlsson returned from a broken finger, he's posted three goals and four helpers. The Swede has 41 points, 119 shots and a plus-8 rating in 57 contests overall.
