Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Dishes helper Wednesday

Karlsson notched an assist in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Oilers.

Karlsson set up Max Pacioretty for a first-period tally. In eight games since Karlsson returned from a broken finger, he's posted three goals and four helpers. The Swede has 41 points, 119 shots and a plus-8 rating in 57 contests overall.

