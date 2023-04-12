Karlsson logged two assists, six shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

Karlsson's playmaking was on full display as he orchestrated plays leading to both of Michael Amadio's tallies. This was Karlsson's second two-assist game in his last seven outings, though he's come up empty in the other five games in that span. The center is up to 14 goals, 39 assists, 160 shots on net and a plus-14 rating through 81 contests.