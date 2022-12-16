Karlsson notched two assists and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Karlsson set up Reilly Smith's shorthanded goal in the second period and also assisted a Phil Kessel tally in the third. This was Karlsson's second straight multi-point effort and his sixth such game of the season. The 29-year-old center is thriving in a second-line role with 22 points (four on the power play, three shorthanded), 64 shots on goal and a plus-4 rating in 32 appearances.