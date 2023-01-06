Karlsson provided a pair of assists and fired two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

Karlsson was bumped down to the third line, where he helped out on goals by new linemates Phil Kessel and Paul Cotter. This was Karlsson's first multi-point effort since Dec. 15, and he's now gone 10 games without a goal despite piling up eight helpers since that date. The 29-year-old center has 28 points, 77 shots and a plus-3 rating. He may stay on the third line as long that group remains productive.