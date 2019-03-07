Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Dishes pair of helpers
Karlsson registered two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Flames.
Karlsson now has a modest three-game point streak going, with a goal and three assists in that span. He racked up five shots on goal Wednesday, giving him 144 shots and 43 points across 68 games this season. While he's not producing near a point per game like last year, he's still produced enough to be a low-end No. 1 center.
