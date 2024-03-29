Karlsson notched two assists and went plus-3 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Karlsson set up Pavel Dorofeyev's first-period marker and Jack Eichel's empty-netter in the third. With five points over his last three games, Karlsson has shook off his slump from earlier in March. He crossed the 50-point mark Thursday -- the center is at 25 goals, 51 points, 154 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating through 61 appearances.