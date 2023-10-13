Karlsson produced two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Karlsson helped out on tallies by Michael Amadio and Brayden Pachal as the Golden Knights' depth players powered the offense. Karlsson has exceeded 15 minutes of ice time in both games this season despite playing on the third line, compared to the second-line role he held last season when he averaged 17:28 per game. In addition to his pair of helpers, he has gone plus-3 with three shots on goal to begin 2023-24.