Karlsson produced two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks in Game 5.

Karlsson set up wingers Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone as the Golden Knights erased an early two-goal deficit. The 27-year-old Karlsson is up to two goals, four helpers, 22 shots and a plus-3 rating through eight playoff contests.