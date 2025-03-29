Karlsson logged three assists and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

One of Karlsson's helpers came on the power play. He's earned six assists, including three with the man advantage, over five games since returning from a lower-body injury, though he hasn't scored in that stretch. Overall, the center has seven goals, 17 helpers (five on the power play), 97 shots on net, 31 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 43 appearances.