Karlsson notched an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.
Karlsson had gone seven games without dealing an assist, but he made up for it with three goals in that span. The 30-year-old center is up to 23 points, 62 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 25 appearances. Karlsson hasn't reached the 20-goal mark since 2018-19, but it would take a massive collapse for him to fall short of that threshold this season.
