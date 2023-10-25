Karlsson notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Flyers.

Karlsson set up Paul Cotter on the game-tying goal in the third period. The helper extended Karlsson's point streak to four games (two goals, three assists). The veteran center has seven points, 13 shots on net, four blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through seven appearances this season in a third-line role.