Karlsson logged a power-play assist and fired two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Karlsson has two helpers over three games since he returned from a two-month absence due to a lower-body injury. He set up Nicolas Roy on the opening tally Sunday. Karlsson is playing in a middle-six role at even strength, but he also sees time in all situations as a well-rounded center. For the season, he's produced 20 points (three on the power play), 94 shots on net, 28 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating over 41 contests.