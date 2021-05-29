Karlsson provided an assist, three hits, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 6-2 win over the Wild in Game 7.
Karlsson won a faceoff back to Nicolas Hague, who buried the Golden Knights' second goal from long range. The assist was Karlsson's fourth points in seven postseason contests. The Swedish center added 10 shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-4 rating in the first round.
