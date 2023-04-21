Karlsson scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

Karlsson got the Golden Knights on the board in the second period and also set up the second of Mark Stone's two goals in the third. With two goals, one assist, five shots on net and seven hits through two playoff outings, Karlsson is making his impact felt. The 30-year-old center should continue to see top-six minutes, and it looks like he could make the most of them.