Karlsson logged a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.

Karlsson has four helpers over his last six games. His helper Saturday was his first power-play point since Jan. 22, as he hasn't been very successful working on the second unit lately. For the season, the 30-year-old center has 13 goals, 48 points (nine on the power play), 145 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 73 appearances.