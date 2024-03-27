Karlsson scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Predators.

Karlsson had been limited to two points over his prior six contests. The center helped out on a Brett Howden tally in the first period and scored late in the second to put the Golden Knights ahead 4-1 before their third-period collapse. Karlsson is up to 25 goals, 49 points, 153 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 60 outings, but his offense appears to be a little suppressed in a third-line role.