Karlsson filed for salary arbitration Thursday.

Karlsson exploded in 2017-18, leading Vegas with 43 goals and 78 points while posting an impressive plus-49 rating in 82 contests, so he's definitely expecting a big pay day. The Golden Knights can still sign the 25-year-old forward to a long-term deal before his arbitration hearing, and it would hardly be surprising if that ends up being the end result.