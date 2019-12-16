Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Emerges with helper

Karlsson collected an assist in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Vegas is 7-2-1 in its last 10 games, and Karlsson is doing yeoman's work as the team's top-line center. With 10 goals and 18 helpers through 36 games, the Swede trails only Mark Stone's 30-point output and Max Pacioretty's current mark of 34.