Karlsson scored a goal on four shots, added two assists, went plus-3 and tacked on two PIM in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Flames.

Karlsson helped out on goals by Evgenii Dadonov and Michael Amadio in the second period before scoring one of his own in the third. With nine points in his last eight games, Karlsson is in on an extended run of success for the first time this season. The Swedish center is up to 31 points, 120 shots on net, a plus-5 rating and 10 PIM through 60 contests.