Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Expected to play Tuesday
Karlsson (finger) is set to suit up against the Wild on Tuesday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Karlsson will be returning to action for the Knights for the first time since Jan. 14 versus Buffalo, a stretch of eight games on the shelf. With the Swede back in the lineup, he will likely start in a bottom-six role but should see minutes with the top power-play unit. Fantasy owners may want to wait a game or two before inserting Karlsson into their lineups, though the 26-year-old should be considered a top-end option.
