Karlsson scored a power-play goal during Tuesday's 4-2 win against the Blackhawks.

During his four game point streak, Karlsson has two goals and three assists with a plus-2 rating. The 24-year-old center has seen over 20 minutes of ice time over the last two contests and maintains an important position on Vegas' power play. Karlsson will try to make it a five game streak on Friday against Colorado.