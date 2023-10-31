Karlsson picked up a power-play assist in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Canadiens.
Karlsson extended his point streak to seven games (three goals, six helpers). The center remains one of Vegas' hottest forwards to begin the season -- he's up to 11 points over 10 contests, and just two of them have come with the man advantage. He's added 18 shots on net, seven blocked shots and a plus-7 rating while playing in a third-line role.
