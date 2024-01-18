Karlsson (lower body) is likely to be available right after the All-Star break, per Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton on Thursday. Vegas' first game after the break is Feb. 6 against the Oilers.

Karlsson has 15 goals and 32 points in 38 contests in 2023-24. He's projected to return before Jack Eichel (knee), so there might be a period of time where Karlsson serves as Vegas' top-line center. When everyone is available, though, Karlsson is more likely to be deployed in a middle-six capacity while also being a mainstay on the power play.