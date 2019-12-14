Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Factors into road win
Karlsson opened the scoring for Vegas in its 3-2 overtime win over the Stars on Friday.
Karlsson anticipated a slick behind-the-back pass from Jonathan Marchessault and went top shelf to the detriment of goalie Ben Bishop. That's goal No. 10 for Vegas' top line center, who has 17 helpers to boot.
