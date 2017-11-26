Karlsson recorded his fifth straight multi-point effort Saturday against Arizona, scoring his 13th goal of the season and adding a helper in a 4-2 victory.

Karlsson is on a tear right now and is up to 22 points in 22 games on the season. The sniper is thriving as the top-line center on a red-hot Golden Knights' squad that has won five straight games. Not only has the 24-year-old strung together five straight multi-point efforts, but he's also racked up nine goals in his last seven contests. Just absurd. You already know what to do.