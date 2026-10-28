Karlsson scored an empty-net goal and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Senators.

Karlsson ended a three-game slide with the late tally. The 33-year-old center is up to three goals, three assists, 23 shots on net, 12 blocks and a minus-2 rating through 14 appearances this season. That's a pretty similar pace to what he did last year prior to a long-term lower-body issue. Karlsson remains in a second-line role and should be able to chip in at or above a 40-point pace as long as he can stay healthy.