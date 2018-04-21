Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Finalist for Lady Byng Trophy
Karlsson was announced as a top-three finisher for the Lady Byng Trophy.
The breakout star found himself looking for a new start with Vegas and proceeded to take the league by storm this year. After scoring just 18 goals and 50 points in his first 183 NHL contests, Karlsson posted a ridiculous 43 goals and 78 points along with a league-best plus-49 rating. The 25-year-old Swede has a goal and an assist so far in the postseason as his team waits to begin its second-round matchup against San Jose.
