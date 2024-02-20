Karlsson scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.

Karlsson gave the Golden Knights a 2-0 lead at 4:25 of the first period. The center has three points over five games since he returned from a lower-body injury. His scoring pace has slowed a bit, but he remains a key all-situations forward with 17 goals, 18 assists, 106 shots on net and a plus-10 rating over 43 appearances this season. Karlsson has been on the third line since his return, but his ice time is still closer to that of a top-six forward.