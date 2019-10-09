Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Four helpers through three games
Karlsson managed another assist, two shots on goal and four hits in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Bruins.
Karlsson has found the scoresheet in every contest this season, with four assists in three outings. However, four hits is unusual for the Swede, who had all of 51 hits in 82 contests last year, so don't expect the physical play to be a common theme.
More News
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Provides rare PIM boost•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Pair of apples Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Returns to action•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Not suiting up against Avalanche•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Officially signs extension•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Eying lengthy extension•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.