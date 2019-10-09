Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Four helpers through three games

Karlsson managed another assist, two shots on goal and four hits in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Bruins.

Karlsson has found the scoresheet in every contest this season, with four assists in three outings. However, four hits is unusual for the Swede, who had all of 51 hits in 82 contests last year, so don't expect the physical play to be a common theme.

