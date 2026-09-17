General manager Kelly McCrimmon indicated Thursday that Karlsson (wrist) is a full participant to begin training camp, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Karlsson suffered a wrist injury during Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals that required offseason surgery, but he appears to have recovered in time for training camp ahead of the 2026-27 season. The 33-year-old has missed significant time due to injuries across the past two years, as he was limited to 14 regular-season appearances during the 2025-26 campaign due to a lower-body injury. He's made 67 regular-season appearances across the past two years, and he logged 13 goals, 23 assists, 50 blocked shots, 23 hits and eight PIM during that time.