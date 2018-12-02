Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Garners fortuitous goal
Karlsson picked up his ninth goal of the season Saturday, but the Golden Knights suffered a 2-1 road loss to the Oilers.
Karlsson was able to skip the puck off the defenseman Oscar Klefbom's skate for the unassisted goal. Wild Bill is up to 21 points through 28 games, sharing the team lead with top-line cohort Jonathan Marchessault, who's registered 10 goals and 11 helpers.
