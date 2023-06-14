Karlsson put up an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Panthers in Game 5.

Karlsson set up Reilly Smith's tally in the second period. That goal stood as the game-winner, and it was fitting that it was generated by three original Golden Knights -- Shea Theodore also had an assist on the play. Karlsson flew a bit under the radar compared to his teammates, but he finished the postseason with 11 goals, six assists, 44 shots on net and a plus-11 rating in 22 appearances.