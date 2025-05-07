Karlsson posted a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers in Game 1.
Karlsson tipped a shot by Shea Theodore that then went in after another deflection from Mark Stone. Over seven playoff contests, Karlsson has three points, 11 shots on net, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. The natural center is currently playing on the top line as a left wing. He seems to be adjusting well, and that role gives him a bit more scoring upside as long as he doesn't get shuffled back to middle-six duties.
More News
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Opens scoring in win•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Slings shorthanded helper•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Contributes assist•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Helps out on power play•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Scores in Thursday's win•
-
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Nets shortie Tuesday•