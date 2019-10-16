Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Gathers assist
Karlsson produced a helper and won 11 of 19 faceoffs in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Predators.
The Swedish center has dished seven assists in as many games to open the campaign. He's added 17 shots and a plus-4 rating while anchoring the top line for Vegas.
