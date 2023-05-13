Karlsson logged a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 win over the Oilers in Game 5.

Karlsson ended a three-game point drought with the helper on Reilly Smith's goal in the second period. Through 10 playoff contests, Karlsson has four goals and three assists, with his helper Friday being his first contribution with the man advantage. He's added 23 shots on net, nine hits, eight blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in his typical middle-six role.